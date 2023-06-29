Lawyers at Freeman, Matthis & Gary on Thursday removed a civil RICO lawsuit against Suffolk Administrative Services, Hawaii Mainland Administrators LLC and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Fox Rothschild and Norman M. Valz & Associates on behalf of Quick Health, contends that the defendants defrauded nearly 1,800 customers by selling false insurance products and forwarding them to the plaintiff for customer service issues. The case is 5:23-cv-02495, Seguro Medico, LLC dba Quick Health v. Suffolk Administrative Services, LLC et al.
Insurance
June 29, 2023, 2:33 PM