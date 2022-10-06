Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Michael Best & Friedrich on Thursday removed a wage-and-hour class action against CJ Logistics America LLC to California Central District Court. The suit, over the alleged failure to provide mandatory breaks and other labor law violations, was filed by the Haines Law Group. The lawsuit further contends employees were required to take their temperature prior to clocking in amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The case is 5:22-cv-01753, Segovia v. CJ Logistics America, LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

October 06, 2022, 4:21 PM