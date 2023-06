New Suit - Accessibility

AutoZone was sued Thursday in Texas Southern District Court over alleged violations of the ADA. The court case, filed by the Schapiro Law Group on behalf of Salvador Segovia Jr., contends that the defendants' premises deny full accessibility to individuals with disabilities. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-02389, Segovia, Jr. v. AutoZone Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 29, 2023, 2:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Salvador Segovia, Jr.

Plaintiffs

Schapiro Law Group Pl

defendants

AutoZone Inc.

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA