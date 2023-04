Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gates Gonter Guy Proudfoot & Muench on Wednesday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against FCA US, the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep automobiles, to California Central District Court. The suit, for claims under the Song-Beverly Act, was filed by the Barry Law Firm on behalf of the owner of a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The case is 5:23-cv-00686, Segall v. FCA US LLC.

Automotive

April 19, 2023, 5:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Ashley Segall

defendants

FCA US LLC

defendant counsels

Gates Conter Guy Proudfoot And Muench LLP

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product