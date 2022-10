New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Google was hit with a biometric privacy class action Friday in California Northern District Court over the company's smart speakers and other devices enabled with Google Assistant. The court action, brought by Lowey Dannenberg and Lexington Law Group, claims that Google collects, uses and stores voiceprints of Google Assistant users without consent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-06398, Segal v. Google LLC.