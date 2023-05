New Suit - Copyright

Sega filed a copyright infringement lawsuit on Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by TME Law, accuses e-commerce operators of selling counterfeit 'Sonic the Hedgehog' toys, apparel and other merchandise. The case is 1:23-cv-02942, Sega Corp. et al. v. The Partnerships and Unincorporated Associations Identified On Schedule A.

Gaming & Esports

May 10, 2023, 6:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Sega Corporation

Sega of America, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Tme Law, P.C.

defendants

The Partnerships and Unincorporated Associations Identified On Schedule A

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims