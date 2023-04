New Suit - Copyright

Sega, a mutlinational video game developer, filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court over the alleged sale of counterfeit goods. The suit, filed by TME Law, pursues claims against unidentified online retailers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02619, Sega Corporation et al v. The Partnerships and Unincorporated Associations Identified On Schedule A.

Gaming & Esports

April 26, 2023, 7:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Sega Corporation

Sega of America, Inc.

Tme Law, P.C.

defendants

The Partnerships and Unincorporated Associations Identified On Schedule A

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims