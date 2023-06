New Suit - ERISA

The Prudential Insurance Co. of America and United Airlines were hit with an ERISA lawsuit Thursday in California Northern District Court. The lawsuit, seeking disability coverage, was filed by Unruh Law on behalf of Jonathan A. Seewer. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02943, Seewer v. The Prudential Insurance Company of America et al.

Insurance

June 15, 2023, 1:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Jonathan A Seewer

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of John Robert Unruh

defendants

The Prudential Insurance Company of America

United Airlines, Inc. Long Term Disability Insurance Plan

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations