Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against QBE Specialty Insurance Company to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, over disputed weather-related property damage claims, was filed by the Kassel Law Group on behalf of Barbara Seewah and Sugrim Seewah. The case is 0:22-cv-61844, Seewah et al v. QBE Specialty Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 03, 2022, 6:33 PM