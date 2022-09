News From Law.com

Bees can be treated like fish under California's environmental laws, and no, state jurists aren't wacky for upholding that finding, the state Supreme Court said Wednesday. The high court let stand a much-publicized and, in some corners, much-derided opinion by the Third District Court of Appeal in May that the bumble bee falls within the definition of a fish under the California Environmental Species Act.

California

September 21, 2022, 9:24 PM