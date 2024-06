News From Law.com

As it looks to build up its corporate department, Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr said Monday it is adding a partner from K&L Gates who will help advise clients on employee benefits and tax issues, including in deal work. Amanda Albert, an employee benefits lawyer, is joining the firm's tax practice. Albert focuses on ERISA, federal income tax and other laws and regulations related to employee benefit plans and executive compensation, the firm said.

June 24, 2024, 5:30 AM

