News From Law.com

Facing rate pressure at Am Law 100 firm Baker Botts, the chair of the firm's labor and employment practice group has moved to Am Law 200 firm Bradley Arant Boult Cummings, where she brings the labor and employment practice to the Dallas office.Jennifer Trulock has joined Bradley as a partner in the labor and employment practice group in Dallas.

Legal Services - Large Law

February 20, 2024, 3:45 PM

nature of claim: /