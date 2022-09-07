Seeking Judicial Reform, Plaintiff Counsel Tackles Vicarious...

News From Law.com

Jeb Butler and Matt Kahn of Butler Kahn in Atlanta had been set to take plaintiff client Tyler Griffin's excessive force complaint to trial on Sept. 26, but the recent indictment of an officer involved in the 2019 incident has put the trial on hold.Hoping to incite judicial reform, plaintiff counsel are now speaking up about the uphill battle their client faces to recover damages after a federal court relieved the city of Atlanta of vicarious liability for the officers' actions.

