Who Got The Work

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher partner Kristin A. Linsley and Rosemarie T. Ring have stepped in to defend Meta Platforms and its popular Facebook and Instagram platforms in a pending product liability lawsuit. The suit, part of a wave of cases alleging that the social media sites cause physical and emotional harm to minor users, was filed June 30 in California Northern District Court by Girard Sharp and Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna M. Ryu, is 4:22-cv-03883, Seekford v. Meta Platforms, Inc. et al.