Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough has launched a new dispute resolution service for Georgia businesses, seizing an opportunity in the market to offer more efficient and cost-effective mediation services. While the firm has had mediators and arbitrators across the board previously, particularly in its South Carolina base, most of that work had been done on an ad hoc basis, said Atlanta-based partner Erika Birg.

August 25, 2022, 3:35 PM