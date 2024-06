News From Law.com

Even with some real estate deals nationwide remaining sluggish after the pandemic, some large law firms are continuing to hire partners in real estate practices, seeing a recent uptick in transactions. Just this week, Polsinelli said the firm added a real estate shareholder in New York, Vasiliki Yiannoulis-Riva, who joined from Withers Bergman, where she was a commercial real estate partner.

