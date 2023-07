Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Seyfarth Shaw on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Marshalls to Rhode Island District Court. The suit was filed pro se by a plaintiff claiming disparate treatment. The case is 1:23-cv-00314, Seeger v. Marshalls of Ma, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 28, 2023, 8:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Virginia Seeger

defendants

Marshalls of Ma, Inc.

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination