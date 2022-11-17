See Where Litigation Is Headed, as New Jersey and Delaware E...

News From Law.com

Newly filed suits against Delaware and New Jersey are taking aim at a crop of legislation that permits suits against gun makers based on a public nuisance theory of liability. A trade group for gun makers filed suits in both states to overturn laws permitting public nuisance suits when their sales and distribution practices endanger the public. Former U.S. Solicitor General Paul Clement, of Clement & Murphy in Alexandria, Virginia filed the suits for the National Shooting Sports Foundation, with Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith serving as local counsel.

Connecticut

November 17, 2022, 5:07 PM