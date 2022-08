Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Goldberg Segalla on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Sunbeam Products and parent company Newell Brands to New York Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Hutt Law on behalf of a plaintiff who alleges that she sustained injuries as a result of using a Sunbeam electric heating blanket. The case is 1:22-cv-06900, Seda v. Sunbeam Products, Inc. et al.