New Suit

Security National Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against 210 North Terry Apartments, FRI Property Management and other defendants on Thursday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Hinshaw & Culbertson, seeks a declaration that Security has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a shooting. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00492, Security National Insurance Co. v. 210 North Terry LLC et al.

Insurance

March 16, 2023, 6:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Security National Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Hinshaw & Culbertson

defendants

210 North Terry, LLC

Albert G Hanks

Florida Realty Investment Property Management, LLC

Phadra P Hanks

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute