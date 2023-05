New Suit

Lincoln Property, a real estate company headquartered in Dallas, and other claimants were named in a complaint for declaratory relief Friday in Florida Middle District Court. The court action was brought by Hinshaw & Culbertson on behalf of Security National Insurance, which seeks reimbursement of legal fees stemming from underlying litigation over a lease dispute. The case is 6:23-cv-00882, Security National Ins. Co. v. Anjali Cwl, LLC et al.

Real Estate

May 12, 2023, 12:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Security National Ins. Co.

Plaintiffs

One East Broward Blvd

Hinshaw & Culbertson

defendants

Lincoln Property Co.

Anjali Cwl, LLC

Nayana C. Vyas

Pablo Lao

William E. Jones

William E. Jones, MD, PA

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute