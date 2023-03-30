Who Got The Work

Stephen E. Noona, chair of litigation at Kaufman & Canoles, has entered an appearance for Google in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit was filed March 10 in Virginia Eastern District Court by the Law Offices of Charles B. Molster III and Irell & Manella on behalf of data security company Security First Innovations. It pursues claims that Google Cloud Storage uses the plaintiff’s patented technology for parsing, encrypting and storing data. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Elizabeth W. Hanes, is 2:23-cv-00097, Security First Innovations, LLC v. Google LLC.

Technology

March 30, 2023, 10:28 AM

Plaintiffs

Security First Innovations, LLC

Plaintiffs

Irell & Manella Llp (na-Ca)

Irell & Manella

The Law Offices Of Charles B. Molster Iii PLLC

Irell & Manella (dc-Na)

defendants

Google LLC

defendant counsels

Kaufman & Canoles

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims