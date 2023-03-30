Stephen E. Noona, chair of litigation at Kaufman & Canoles, has entered an appearance for Google in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit was filed March 10 in Virginia Eastern District Court by the Law Offices of Charles B. Molster III and Irell & Manella on behalf of data security company Security First Innovations. It pursues claims that Google Cloud Storage uses the plaintiff’s patented technology for parsing, encrypting and storing data. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Elizabeth W. Hanes, is 2:23-cv-00097, Security First Innovations, LLC v. Google LLC.
Technology
March 30, 2023, 10:28 AM