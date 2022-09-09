New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued cannabinoid and hemp company Profile Solutions Inc. and its top officers Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The lawsuit accuses the defendants of making false statements by claiming that the company had obtained 'preliminary approval' to grow and process medical cannabis and hemp in the Eswatini. However, the defendants failed to disclose that it was illegal to grow cannabis in Eswatini. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-22881, Securities Exchange Commission v. Profile Solutions, Inc. et al.

September 09, 2022, 4:10 PM