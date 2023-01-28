Who Got The Work

Richard F. Ensor and Ashlee M. Burton of Michael Best & Friedrich have stepped in to defend brokerage firm J.H. Darbie & Co. Inc. against an SEC enforcement action. The case, filed Dec. 12 in New York Southern District Court by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, accuses J.H. Darbie of failing to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Treasury Department. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff, is 1:22-cv-10482, Securities Exchange Commission v. J.H. Darbie & Co., Inc.

Government

January 28, 2023, 12:35 PM