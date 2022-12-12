New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued broker-dealer J.H. Darbie & Co. Inc. Monday in New York Southern District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The lawsuit accuses the defendant of failing to comply with its legal obligation to file suspicious activity reports with the U.S. Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-10482, Securities Exchange Commission v. J.H. Darbie & Co., Inc.

Government

December 12, 2022, 6:10 PM