New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Nicholas Daniel on Wednesday in California Northern District Court over insider trading violations. The complaint accuses Daniel of borrowing money to purchase and sell Cypress Semiconductor shares after receiving non-public information from a Cypress employee about the company's proposed acquisition by Infineon Technologies. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-04711, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Daniel.

Government

August 17, 2022, 1:52 PM