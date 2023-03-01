New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Steven Keith Woodard Sr. Wednesday in Hawaii District Court relating to an alleged Ponzi scheme. The court action contends that Woodard defrauded investors of $6 million by keeping their assets liquid to pay phantom returns to other investors. The complaint also accuses the defendant of creating false account statements reflecting illusory gains in the value of their investments. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00112, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Woodard, Sr.

