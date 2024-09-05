Who Got The Work

Michael Li-Ming Wong and Stephen Henrick of Willkie Farr & Gallagher have stepped in to represent Andre Wong in a pending securities lawsuit. The case, filed June 3 in New York Southern District Court by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, accuses Wong of using inside information to purchase shares of the company NeoPhotonics after finding out from a colleague that Lumemtum would acquire it before any public announcements were made. The complaint further alleges that Wong denied awareness of Lumemtum's acquisition plan when confronted by FBI agents and created false texts to conceal his meeting with the colleague. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel, is 1:24-cv-04231, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Wong.

Government

September 05, 2024, 8:04 AM

Plaintiffs

Securities and Exchange Commission

Plaintiffs

Securities And Exchange Commission

U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission

Defendants

Andre Wong

defendant counsels

Willkie Farr & Gallagher

Nature of Claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws