New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a securities fraud lawsuit against Windsor Jones LLC and Anthony Collins on Friday in California Central District Court. The suit accuses the defendants of conducting a sham wine operation to raise $4 million in investment funds which were actually used for personal expenses. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00841, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Windsor Jones LLC et al.

Government

February 03, 2023, 4:27 PM