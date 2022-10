New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Brent David Willis, the former CEO of NewAge Inc., Tuesday in Colorado District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. NewAge is accused of misleading investors by making misrepresentations concerning distribution agreements for its CBD-infused beverages. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02744, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Willis.

Government

October 18, 2022, 4:39 PM