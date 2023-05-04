New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a securities fraud lawsuit against Matthew J. Werthe d/b/a HSR Wealth Management on Thursday in California Southern District Court. According to the complaint, the defendant used a block trading account to invest roughly $12 million on behalf of more than 50 clients, then 'cherry-picked' by disproportionately allocating winning trades to his personal account while allocating losing trades to the clients' accounts. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00815, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Werthe.

Government

May 04, 2023, 6:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Securities and Exchange Commission

Plaintiffs

Us Securities And Exchange Commission

Securities And Exchange Commission

defendants

Matthew J. Werthe

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws