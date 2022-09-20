New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court targeting David Sheldon Wells for allegedly misappropriating over $683,000 from investment advisory clients. The suit contends that the defendant induced clients to purchase cashiers’ checks made out to a shell entity he created, then transferred the funds to his personal accounts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05113, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Wells.

Government

September 20, 2022, 2:41 PM