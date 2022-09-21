New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court accusing a former business development director at Ernst & Young of insider trading. The suit targets Michael Weiss for allegedly using nonpublic information regarding mergers and financial projections of four client companies to purchase his own personal stock. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-08064, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Weiss.

