New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Vivera Pharmaceuticals, its CEO Paul P. Edalat and Sentar Pharmaceuticals, an intellectual property holding company controlled by Edalat. The lawsuit, filed Friday in California Central District Court, accuses Edalat of unlawfully transferring new Vivera investor funds to Sentar for the purpose of paying down a $10 million licensing fee that he claimed Vivera already had 'exclusive' intellectual property rights when the company did not. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-01792, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. et al.

Government

September 30, 2022, 12:09 PM