Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison have stepped in to defend Virtu Financial in a pending securities lawsuit. The action, filed Sept. 12 in New York Southern District Court by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, accuses SEC registered broker-dealer and Virtu Financial subsidiary, VAL of failing to establish, maintain and enforce policies and procedures reasonably designed to prevent the misuse of material nonpublic information. According to the suit, for a 15 month period VAL's employees were allowed to access the nonpublic information in violation of section 15(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl, is 1:23-cv-08072, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Virtu Financial Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

November 08, 2023, 8:07 AM

Plaintiffs

Securities and Exchange Commission

Plaintiffs

U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission

defendants

Virtu Americas LLC

Virtu Financial Inc.

defendant counsels

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws