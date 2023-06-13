The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Josh S. Verne Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The suit accuses the defendant of fraudulently raising approximately $31 million from investors. According to the complaint, the defendant misappropriated $9 million and returned $5.2 million to investors through Ponzi-like payments. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02259, Securities And Exchange Commission v. Verne.
Government
June 13, 2023, 4:41 PM