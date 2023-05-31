New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Outstanding Real Estate Solutions Inc., CEO Chimene Van Gundy and other defendants Wednesday in Texas Western District Court over an alleged Ponzi-like scheme. The lawsuit accuses the defendants of raising $18.5 million from investors and misappropriating funds to make payments to existing investors and to pay millions of dollars in undisclosed sales commissions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00700, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Van Gundy et al.

May 31, 2023, 10:59 AM

Securities and Exchange Commission

Chimene Van Gundy

Maria Tosta

Michael Trofimoff

Outstanding Real Estate Solutions, Inc.

Santos Kidd

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws