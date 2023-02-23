New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Gil Friedman, a former consultant at Francisco Partners Management LP, and Kevin A. Van De Grift Wednesday in New York Southern District Court over insider trading violations. The suit accuses Van de Grif of using non-public information regarding Francisco's proposed acquisition of Verifone Systems Inc. to purchase approximately $1 million worth of Verifone common stock ahead of the merger announcement. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01491, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Van De Grift et al.

Government

