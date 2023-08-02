New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit against Ustocktrade LLC and Anthony Weeresinghe on Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit alleges that the defendants' operation of a day-trading platform, which was primarily marketed towards college students and other retail investors, was illegal because the defendants failed to maintain a minimum threshold of $250,000 in net capital. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-06756, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Ustocktrade LLC et al.

Government

August 02, 2023, 4:20 PM

Securities and Exchange Commission

Securities And Exchange Commission

Anthony Weeresinghe

Ustocktrade LLC

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws