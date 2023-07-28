New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Summitcrest Capital Inc. and co-owners Johnny Tseng and Kevin Zhang Friday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit accuses the defendants of fraudulently raising approximately $19.8 million from 30 investors. The complaint further contends that the defendants transferred $200,000 of investor funds as a 'finder's fee' to a real estate investment fund the was controlled by Tseng and Zhang. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-01488, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Tseng et al.

Government

July 28, 2023, 12:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Securities and Exchange Commission

Plaintiffs

Us Securities And Exchange Commission

defendants

Johnny Tseng

Kevin Zhang

Summitcrest Capital, Inc.

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws