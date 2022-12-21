New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a securities lawsuit against crypto company Thor Technologies and CEO David Chin on Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit alleges that the defendants sold unregistered 'Thor Tokens' to raise money for a gig economy software platform, then failed to build the platform. The SEC filed identical claims against CTO Matthew Moravec on Wednesday in a separate lawsuit. The case is 3:22-cv-09043, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Thor Technologies Inc. et al.

