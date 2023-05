New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Personalized Healthcare Solution and its owner Clayton R. Thomas Tuesday in Tennessee Middle District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The lawsuit accuses Thomas of fraudulently raising $730,000 from one investor through the sale of 17 promissory notes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00459, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Thomas et al.

Government

May 09, 2023, 4:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Securities and Exchange Commission

Plaintiffs

Securities And Exchange Commission (atlanta Office)

defendants

Clayton R. Thomas

Personalized Healthcare Solution, LLC

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws