Who Got The Work

Stephen J. Senderowitz, David Leon Kornblau, and Douglas W. Henkin from Dentons have stepped in to defend Terraform Labs and its top executives in a pending securities lawsuit. The action was filed Feb. 16 in New York Southern District Court by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The lawsuit, pertaining to the purchase of LUNA tokens and other Terraform crypto assets, accuses the defendants of fraudulently inducing 'investors' into purchasing unregistered securities in the form of yield-bearing accounts, causing consumers to sustain billions of dollars in damages. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff, is 1:23-cv-01346, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Terraform Labs Pte Ltd. et al.

Government

March 09, 2023, 10:11 AM