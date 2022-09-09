New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued TBG Holdings Corporation and its top officers Friday in Florida Southern District Court over alleged federal securities violations. The court action accuses the defendants of defrauding investors of $3 million and of hiring and directing a group of unregistered sales agents to solicit investors to purchase shares of the health management company MediXall Group Inc. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:22-cv-61689, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Tbg Holdings Corporation et al.

Government

September 09, 2022, 1:00 PM