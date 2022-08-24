New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Arizona-based Taronis Fuels along with the company's former CEO and top lawyer Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The agency accuses ex-CEO Scott David Mahoney and former GC and CFO Tyler Burnett Wilson of engaging in improper accounting and falsifying the company's books and records by creating fake and backdated orders. The complaint additionally alleges that the defendants raised approximately $30 million from investors based on the faulty financial statements. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-01939, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Taronis Technologies, Inc. et al.

Government

August 24, 2022, 6:13 PM