The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Tadrus Capital LLC and CEO Mina Tadrus Friday in New York Eastern District Court in relation to a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme. The court action accuses the defendants of soliciting and selling investments in Tadrus Capital Fund LP targeting members of the Egyptian Coptic Christian community. The lawsuit further contends that the defendants used a significant portion of the investor funds for Tadrus' personal benefit. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05708, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Tadrus et al.

July 28, 2023, 3:02 PM

Securities and Exchange Commission

