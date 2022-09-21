Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Greenberg Traurig have entered appearances for former Granite Construction executive, Dale Swanberg, in a pending securities lawsuit. The complaint, which centers on accounting fraud, was filed Aug. 25 in California Northern District Court by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. The suit accuses Swanberg, who oversaw the company's largest civil engineering projects, of concealing the group's poor performance by manipulating financial metrics and failing to record certain costs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Susan Van Keulen, is 5:22-cv-04859, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Swanberg.

Government

September 21, 2022, 8:51 AM