New Suit - Securities

The former CEO of Granite Construction, Dale Swanberg, was hit with a securities lawsuit Thursday in California Northern District Court over alleged accounting fraud. The court action, filed by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, contends that Swanberg concealed the poor performance of subdivision Heavy Civil Group by failing to record certain costs stemming from civil engineering projects. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-04859, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Swanberg.

Government

August 25, 2022, 3:44 PM