The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Pohih Inc., Kris Swaffer and other defendants Thursday in Ohio Northern District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The court case accuses defendants of perpetrating a Ponzi scheme that raised approximately $14 million from investors. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01554, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Swaffer et al.

September 02, 2022, 5:47 AM