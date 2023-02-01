New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Nevada District Court targeting investment advisory firm Meritage Financial Group for allegedly defrauding investors of over $144,000. The suit, which also targets Steven J. Susoeff, accuses the defendants of engaging in a 'cherry-picking' scheme in which winning trades were allocated to certain 'favored' accounts, while losing trades were allocated to 'disfavored' accounts. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00173, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Susoeff et al.

Government

February 01, 2023, 3:31 PM